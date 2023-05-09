Vidya Balan's Murder-Mystery Neeyat To Release On July 7

New Delhi: Vidya Balan will return to the big screen with a murder mystery titled 'Neeyat'. The film will be released in theatres on July 7. The actor will reunite with the team of Shakuntala Devi for the film. 'Neeyat' will be directed by Anu Menon and produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

'Neeyat' narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

The film's story is written by Anu, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with the screenplay by Anu, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita and Girvani. The dialogue is by Kausar Munir.

The ensemble cast will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. Vidya was last seen in OTT films 'Jalsa' and 'Sherni'.