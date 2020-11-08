हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's short film 'Natkhat' eligible for Oscar nomination

Vidya Balan, who turned producer with 'Natkhat', plays a homemaker in a patriarchal setup.

Vidya Balan&#039;s short film &#039;Natkhat&#039; eligible for Oscar nomination
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@balanvidya

Mumbai: 'Natkhat', starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, has won top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020, which makes it eligible for Oscar nomination.

"In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer," said Vidya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yay!!  Im over the moon So grateful  Posted @withregram • @shortstvindia Short film Natkhat featuring Vidya Balan bags the winning trophy at ShortsTV’s Best of India Short Film Festival 2020! The film is now eligible for Oscar®️ Consideration and wins a grand prize of $2,500! @shaanvs @balanvidya #ronniescrewvala @annukampa_harsh @sanayairanizohrabi @mittikibetisanika @tataskyofficial @dishtv.india @d2h_official @airtelindia . . . #shortstv #boisff2020 #shortfilm #shortfilms #shortfilming #shortfilmmaker #shortfilmmaking #shortfilmseries #natkhat #vidyabalan #society #genderroles #shortfilmfestival #shortfilmcorner #shortbusters #academyawards #oscar #november #boisff2020 #rsvp #filmmaking #filmfestival #vidyabalan

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Vidya, who turned producer with the film, plays a homemaker in a patriarchal setup.

"Even in these times, creativity and content have found ways to thrive and travel. Through innovation and technology international festivals and platforms have continued to advance and bridge the gaps in new and disruptive ways. We are thrilled to have won the festival and are eligible for Oscar 2021 qualification. Onward, together Vidya and I hope to bring home an Oscar," co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said.

The film also won a prize money of $2,500 (approximately Rs 1,85,497) and an opportunity for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

Tags:
Vidya BalanNatkhatBest Of India Short Film Festival 2020Oscar nominations
Next
Story

Actress required with 'chest girth of 112 cm', Russia set to shoot a film in space
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,98,74,349Confirmed
  • 12,51,031Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M17S

VIDEO: Tejashwi government in Bihar?