close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal: 'Commando' franchise is very close to me

The trailer, which released on Thursday, has crossed 17 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Vidyut Jammwal: &#039;Commando&#039; franchise is very close to me

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is overwhelmed with the response to the trailer of "Commando 3", and says he is hoping to "surprise and delight" the audience with the third instalment in the franchise.

The trailer, which released on Thursday, has crossed 17 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

"I am extremely overwhelmed with the response 'Commando 3' trailer has received! 'Commando' as a franchise is very close to me and the love that I have received from the audience is absolutely gratifying," Vidyut said.

"As a franchise seeing it progress in the third instalment is satisfying and I am hoping to surprise and delight my audience just as we did in the trailer," he added.

After the protagonist's fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

 

 

Tags:
Vidyut JammwalcommandoCommando 3
Next
Story

'Bypass Road' gets new release date, to open on Nov 8 now

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Firing from Pakistan in Jammu's Hira Nagar, some cattle dead