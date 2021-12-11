हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vidyut Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz director choreograph action sequences for sequel

Faruk Kabir along with international action directors has gone above and beyond with the action scenes in 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II'.

Vidyut Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz director choreograph action sequences for sequel
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood action man Vidyut Jammwal and filmmaker Faruk Kabir have designed a few of the high-octane action scenes for the sequel to the film 'Khuda Haafiz'.

While speaking about the same, Kabir said, "Emotional action has the power to move the audience, and if thought of masterfully, it can create an everlasting impact."

He added: "I have a clear vision in my mind of what I want out of my actor and the emotional action before I go on the floors. I hope to recreate the magic with more power in 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha'."

Kabir along with international action directors has gone above and beyond with the action scenes in 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II'.

For the unversed, 'Khuda Haafiz', starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, became a hit in 2020.

'Khuda Haafiz' told the story of a newly-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to go overseas in search of better career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing in a foreign land and the film shows Sameer's attempt to find his wife.

The sequel is currently being shot.

 

