Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Junglee' Box Office collections—Check latest figures

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the hottest hunks around, Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Junglee' hit the screens on March 29, 2019. After much delay, the movie finally opened in theatres last month and got a somewhat mixed response from the viewers.

Helmed by Hollywood director Chuck Russell, 'Junglee' also stars newcomers Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in lead roles opposite Vidyut. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures.

He wrote: “#Junglee maintains at low levels... Trends lower than #Commando2... Much depends on its biz in Weekend 2, when new films arrive and screens/shows are reduced... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 18.15 cr. India biz.”

The actor is trained in martial arts and like in his previous outings, in 'Junglee' too he performs some hardcore kickass action stunts. He has a massive fan following to eagerly wait for his actioners.

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

'Junglee' presents the story of how elephant poaching racket is prevalent and needs to stop immediately. The storyline revolves around a veterinary doctor, who encounters and fights against an international poaching racket.

