Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Junglee' Box Office report card

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal, known for his martial art skills and washboard abs was recently seen in 'Junglee', a film by Hollywood director Chuck Russell. The movie released last week on March 29, 2019, and has received a somewhat mixed response at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Junglee is steady on the lower side... Needs to maintain the momentum on remaining weekdays... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. India biz.”

#Junglee is steady on the lower side... Needs to maintain the momentum on remaining weekdays... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

The movie shows how a veterinary doctor fights his lone battle to help bust an elephant poaching racket.

Vidyut has a strong fan following who eagerly await for his movie releases. The actor is trained in martial arts and like in his previous outings, in 'Junglee' too he performs some hardcore kickass action stunts.

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

'Junglee' basically deals with the issue of elephant poaching racket and throws light on the fact about how prevalent it is today.