हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Junglee

Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Junglee' Box Office report card

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer &#039;Junglee&#039; Box Office report card
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal, known for his martial art skills and washboard abs was recently seen in 'Junglee', a film by Hollywood director Chuck Russell. The movie released last week on March 29, 2019, and has received a somewhat mixed response at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Junglee is steady on the lower side... Needs to maintain the momentum on remaining weekdays... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. India biz.”

The movie shows how a veterinary doctor fights his lone battle to help bust an elephant poaching racket.

Vidyut has a strong fan following who eagerly await for his movie releases. The actor is trained in martial arts and like in his previous outings, in 'Junglee' too he performs some hardcore kickass action stunts.

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

'Junglee' basically deals with the issue of elephant poaching racket and throws light on the fact about how prevalent it is today.

 

 

Tags:
JungleeJunglee box office collectionsJunglee collectionsVidyut Jammwal
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' continues steady pace at Box Office

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP will do a Tripura in Odisha and West Bengal, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan