हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' Box Office report

TV actress turned Bollywood star Angira Dhar has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences has been appreciated widely.

Vidyut Jammwal&#039;s &#039;Commando 3&#039; Box Office report

New Delhi: Action star Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Commando 3' received a somewhat mixed response at the Box Office. The movie released on November 29, 2019, and it's business was affected by two big releases –Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat respectively which released a week later.

Renowned film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Commando3 [Week 3] Fri 7 lakhs, Sat 9 lakhs, Sun 7 lakhs, Mon 4 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.31 cr. #India biz.

TV actress turned Bollywood star Angira Dhar has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences has been appreciated widely.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

So, did you like Vidyut' action avatar in 'Commando 3'?

Tags:
Commando 3Vidyut Jammwalcommando 3 box office collectionscommando 3 collections
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' fails to impress fans – Check Box Office report

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Jamia CAA Protest: Delhi Police submits report to Home Ministry, 31 policemen injured