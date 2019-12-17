Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' Box Office report

New Delhi: Action star Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Commando 3' received a somewhat mixed response at the Box Office. The movie released on November 29, 2019, and it's business was affected by two big releases –Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat respectively which released a week later.

Renowned film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Commando3 [Week 3] Fri 7 lakhs, Sat 9 lakhs, Sun 7 lakhs, Mon 4 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.31 cr. #India biz.

TV actress turned Bollywood star Angira Dhar has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences has been appreciated widely.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

