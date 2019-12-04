हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' Box Office report card

Talented B-Towner Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Commando 3' released on November 29, 2019, and is raking in the huge moolah at the Box Office. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film is a sequel to 2017 actioner 'Commando 2'.

Vidyut Jammwal&#039;s &#039;Commando 3&#039; Box Office report card

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Commando 3' released on November 29, 2019, and is raking in the huge moolah at the Box Office. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film is a sequel to 2017 actioner 'Commando 2'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Commando3 continues to trend well on weekdays... Lack of opposition - new as well as holdover titles - is proving advantageous... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.77 cr. #India biz.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

Actress Angira has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences have been appreciated widely.

 

Tags:
Commando 3Vidyut Jammwalcommando 3 box office collectionscommando 3 collections
Next
Story

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's first look as a Gujarati man will pique your interest—Pic

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill