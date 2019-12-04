Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' Box Office report card

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Commando 3' released on November 29, 2019, and is raking in the huge moolah at the Box Office. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the film is a sequel to 2017 actioner 'Commando 2'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: #Commando3 continues to trend well on weekdays... Lack of opposition - new as well as holdover titles - is proving advantageous... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.77 cr. #India biz.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

Actress Angira has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences have been appreciated widely.