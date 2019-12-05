हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' witnesses a decline at Box Office

TV actress turned Bollywood star Angira Dhar has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences has been appreciated widely.

Vidyut Jammwal&#039;s &#039;Commando 3&#039; witnesses a decline at Box Office
Image Credits: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vidyut Jammwal's actioner 'Commando 3' has managed to impress the fans. The film has earned Rs 27.19 crore so far. It witnessed a decline in numbers on Day 6 reportedly. The movie will face two big releases this week --Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat respectively. 

Renowned film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: "#Commando3 witnesses decline on Day 6... Faces two new films tomorrow - #Panipat and #PatiPatniAurWoh - hence, the screens/shows will be reduced... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr, Wed 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 27.19 cr. #India biz."

TV actress turned Bollywood star Angira Dhar has made her debut with 'Commando 3' and Vidyut's action sequences has been appreciated widely.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

 

 

