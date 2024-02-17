trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722336
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Director Aditya Datt Opens Up How He Roped In 8 International Athletes To Pull Off Adventure Sports

The actor who is also the producer of the movie has done his all to lend authenticity to the film. The team has brought on board eight international athletes, who will be competing with Jammwal in the film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Director Aditya Datt Opens Up How He Roped In 8 International Athletes To Pull Off Adventure Sports

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming action sports drama movie Crakk is making the headlines for all the right reasons. The actor who is also the producer of the movie has done his all to lend authenticity to the film. The team has brought on board eight international athletes, who will be competing with Jammwal in the film.

Director Aditya Datt reveals, “After scouring over 200 athletes worldwide, we hand-picked what I call ‘The super eight’. There are 24 others who play integral roles in the film, each showcasing prowess in multiple sports.” The eight athletes include South Africa’s Alfonso Orosco, an expert in slacklining, American freerunner Kacper Lipski, China’s Liana Hu, who was chosen for her command over martial arts, and Russia’s Katarzyna, who is a trained Parkour artist. Tomasz Przybylik, Martin Espanola, Milsoz Jarmolowicz and Lukasz Nowak complete the octet.

In Crakk, the athletes, along with Jammwal, are seen participating in a series of deadly sports—from rock climbing to downhill mountain biking, from obstacle race to freestyle skiing. With the cast’s safety being Datt’s primary concern, he made them undergo extensive training so that they gain expertise in different sports before he called for action. “Vidyut and the eight athletes spent over 30 days in Poland prior to filming, honing their skills and perfecting the stunts. It was during this time that trust was built, and skills were shared,” states the director. Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson also star in the action entertainer. 
Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! Is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films and is directed and written by Aditya Datt. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.

