Vidyut Jammwal's 'Junglee' set for release, new motion poser unveiled—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal will entice his fans with 'Junglee' avatar on March 29, 2019. Well, that's the name of his upcoming venture and the makers are busy promoting it on all possible platforms.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new motion poster. He wrote: All set for 29 March 2019 release... #Junglee... Directed by Chuck Russell.

Junglee' is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell and will hit the screens on March 29, 2019. Earlier, it was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019. It shows how a veterinary doctor fights his lone battle to help bust an elephant poaching racket.

Vidyut has a strong fan following who eagerly await for his movie releases. The actor is trained in martial arts and like in his previous outings, in 'Junglee' too he will be seen flying high and kicking some butt.