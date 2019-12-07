Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 3 slows down at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a successful week at the Box Office, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 has lost against the two new releases, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film continues to witness a decline in numbers.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Commando3 declines on [second] Fri... Release of two major films [#Panipat and #PatiPatniAurWoh] resulted in showcasing getting reduced majorly, thus affecting its biz... [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.61 cr. #India biz."

Popular Tv actress Anghira Dhar made her Bollywood debut with Vidyut's Commando 3.

Commando 2 had the highest opening amongst all the three instalments.

Sharing the overall collections of the complete installments, Taran had written, "#Commando franchise *Day 1* biz...

[2013] #Commando: ₹ 3.69 cr

[2017] #Commando2: ₹ 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]

[2019] #Commando3: ₹ 4.74 cr

#India biz."

Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt. The Commando series made the right kind of noise after its release.