हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Commando 3

Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 3 slows down at the Box Office

After a successful week at the Box Office, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 has lost against the two new releases, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film continues to witness a decline in numbers.

Vidyut Jamwal&#039;s Commando 3 slows down at the Box Office

New Delhi: After a successful week at the Box Office, Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 has lost against the two new releases, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film continues to witness a decline in numbers.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Commando3 declines on [second] Fri... Release of two major films [#Panipat and #PatiPatniAurWoh] resulted in showcasing getting reduced majorly, thus affecting its biz... [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.61 cr. #India biz."

Popular Tv actress Anghira Dhar made her Bollywood debut with Vidyut's Commando 3.
Commando 2 had the highest opening amongst all the three instalments.

Sharing the overall collections of the complete installments, Taran had written, "#Commando franchise *Day 1* biz...
[2013] #Commando: ₹ 3.69 cr
 [2017] #Commando2: ₹ 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]
[2019] #Commando3: ₹ 4.74 cr
#India biz."

Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt. The Commando series made the right kind of noise after its release.

Tags:
Commando 3Vidyut JammwalPanipatpati patni aur woh
Next
Story

Panipat Day 1 Box Office collections: Arjun Kapoor starrer opens on dismal note

Must Watch

PT16M55S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour