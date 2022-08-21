New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor is making his Bollywood debut with the film and fans cannot keep calm anymore.

The film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. But, the board has ordered to mute and blur a couple of scenes from it.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Vijay-Ananya's 'Liger' has been granted the U/A certificate. The board has asked the makers to mute the abuses in the film. Also, the middle finger scenes have been blurred.

Puri Jagannath's 'Liger' is officially 140 minutes long, i.e., 2 hours and 20 minutes, given no cuts.

The sports-action drama, 'Liger' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.