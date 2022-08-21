NewsEntertainmentMovies
LIGER

Vijay Deverakoda-Ananya Panday's Liger intimate scenes not chopped off by censor board but…

The film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. But, the board has ordered to mute and blur a couple of scenes from it.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' is one of the most-anticipated films of the year.
  • The 'Arjun Reddy' actor is making his Bollywood debut with the film and fans cannot keep calm anymore.

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakoda-Ananya Panday's Liger intimate scenes not chopped off by censor board but…

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor is making his Bollywood debut with the film and fans cannot keep calm anymore.

The film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. But, the board has ordered to mute and blur a couple of scenes from it.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Vijay-Ananya's 'Liger' has been granted the U/A certificate. The board has asked the makers to mute the abuses in the film. Also, the middle finger scenes have been blurred.

Puri Jagannath's 'Liger' is officially 140 minutes long, i.e., 2 hours and 20 minutes, given no cuts.

The sports-action drama, 'Liger' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Live Tv

LigerVijay DeverakondaAnanya PandayVijay AnanyaLiger release dateLiger duration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?