New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Liger' co-starring Ananya Panday. Ahead of the release, both the stars are visiting almost all the states of India to promote the film.

Recently, Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid their respects to the late actor.

Pictures and videos of the actors are surfacing all over the internet and fans are loving it. After paying the floral tribute to the late actor, Vijay and Ananya headed to Mantri Mall, Bengaluru for a promotional event.

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a sudden cardiac arrest in October 2021, at the age of 46, leaving legions of fans shocked and heartbroken.

'Liger' is one of the most-anticipated films of the year 2022. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 25 and fans are super excited. The film also has a cameo by World Boxing Champion Mike Tyson.

'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannath, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.