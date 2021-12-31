हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson-starrer 'Liger' gets Instagram filter

Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson-starrer &#039;Liger&#039; gets Instagram filter
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has come together with director Puri Jagannadh for their much-awaited movie 'Liger - Saala Crossbreed'. The makers have released a special Instagram filter with the film's theme. Kick-starting the promotional activities, the makers of Vijay and Ananya Panday-starrer released a 'Liger' themed Instagram filter.

The makers released a video in which Vijay is seen introducing the 'Liger' themed filter on Instagram, which has the faces of a lion and a tiger in it, with the title inscribed at the bottom.

'Liger' is to introduce Bollywood actress Ananya Panday to the South, while it also marks Vijay's maiden Bollywood project. Mike Tyson is to be seen in an Indian cinema for the first time ever. In this context, 'Liger' has been one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies of recent times.

Slated for its release in August 2022, the movie is billed to be a sport-drama, which deals with Mixed Martial Arts. Director Puri Jagannadh`s own banner Puri Connects has jointly produced 'Liger' in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are the producers.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play important roles in 'Liger'. The upcoming movie is simultaneously made in multiple languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

