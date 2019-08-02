Vijay Deverakonda rejects Karan Johar's Rs 40 crore offer for Hindi remake of Dear Comrade?

New Delhi: Barely days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he had bought the rights to the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's recent released 'Dear Comrade' and will be producing it under his production banner 'Dharma Productions'. The filmmaker watched the Telugu film during a special screening prior to its release on July 26.

Even before the film had hit theatres, it created a tremendous buzz among the audience. Reports said that Karan apparently purchased the rights of the film for a whopping Rs 6 crore. Meanwhile, the film has been performing exceptionally well in cinemas and grossed Rs 33 crore worldwide in the opening weekend.

Earlier, it was reported that the Karan has roped in 'Dhadak' actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar as the lead pair for the film. However, the filmmaker dismissed the reports. Now, latest reports have surfaced that suggest that Karan was keen to cast southern superstar Vijay in his film and reportedly offered him Rs 40 crore for the same.

The filmmaker recently met up with the handsome actor and shared photos on his Instagram page, writing, "Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!".

According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan, who knew that 'Dear Comrade' will be loved by both critics and the masses, offered a remuneration of Rs 40 crore to Vijay to star in the Hindi remake of the film. However, the actor politely turned down his offer as he did not want to reprise his role in the Hindi remake.

"I don't want to be a Hindi film hero... I wanted to be an actor. Besides, I see no point in telling the same story twice. I spend so much energy on a film I do it... I can't redo entire emotions...It's not exciting for me because I know the scenes. I wouldn't want to waste six months doing the same," Vijay said about the same topic during an interview earlier.