Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: As soon as the much-awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Pan India film Liger has been released, it has become a trendsetter in a true sense. Be it the stammering "I Love You" dialogue or Vijay's hot and super cool looks, everything about the film has topped the trend charts on Twitter. Now a new trend that has been noticed among the Liger fans is #ArjunReddyIsLiger.

The new trend #ArjunReddyIsLiger seems to have left a strong imprint on the mind of netizens. It has become a new means for the audience to show their love for the movie and the star. A bunch of fans was seen mentioning #ArjunReddyIsLiger and saying - 

Fully loaded with high-octane actions and madness Vijay Deverakonda's film will be released on the big screens on the 25th August and surely just as the actor has promised the film is constantly creating Havoc all around the corners. 

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.

