New Delhi: As soon as the much-awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Pan India film Liger has been released, it has become a trendsetter in a true sense. Be it the stammering "I Love You" dialogue or Vijay's hot and super cool looks, everything about the film has topped the trend charts on Twitter. Now a new trend that has been noticed among the Liger fans is #ArjunReddyIsLiger.

The new trend #ArjunReddyIsLiger seems to have left a strong imprint on the mind of netizens. It has become a new means for the audience to show their love for the movie and the star. A bunch of fans was seen mentioning #ArjunReddyIsLiger and saying -

He'll definitely reach the next level due to his efforts. This one is long waited much @TheDeveraKonda #ArjunReddyIsLiger pic.twitter.com/7gGWYZWvhu — MR....ROLEX (@Tweets_Of_Pck) July 26, 2022

Vijay sir Dhamal machane a rahe hain apni nai movie Lekar yah movie bahut hi brilliant Hone wali Hai Aur Main ise dekhne ke liye bahut excited hun@TheDeveraKonda #ArjunReddyIsLiger pic.twitter.com/CKyge6YY2n — Akhil Bhatia (@AkhilBhatia08) July 26, 2022

Is Mujhe jabardast entertainment dekhne ko milega , i m really excited @TheDeveraKonda #ArjunReddyIsLiger pic.twitter.com/dmYXmBnPQ3 July 26, 2022

Vijay Is an incredible actor im getting vibes of Arjun reddy and his character he will definitely stand out with his action@TheDeveraKonda #ArjunReddyIsLiger pic.twitter.com/mSdnidAUNt — (@Love_4__all) July 26, 2022

Fully loaded with high-octane actions and madness Vijay Deverakonda's film will be released on the big screens on the 25th August and surely just as the actor has promised the film is constantly creating Havoc all around the corners.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.