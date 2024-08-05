Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Fierce Avatar in 'VD 12' Poster, Fans Go Berserk

New Delhi: The poster, unveiled on Friday, showcases the actor in a fierce and intense avatar, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the movie's release.

Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, "His Destiny awaits him.

Mistakes.

Bloodshed.

Questions.

Rebirth.

28 March, 2025.

#VD12”

Within minutes of the poster's release, fans flooded the comments section with praise and excitement. "This looks deadly," wrote one fan, while another exclaimed, "omg Rowdy killer!" The enthusiasm was palpable, with fans commenting, "Looks crazy, Can't wait," "Wowooh.. @thedeverakonda," and "okay next blockbuster loading."

The poster has clearly made a significant impact, with fans predicting a massive hit. "Mass is small word," commented one fan, while another exclaimed, "blast inka box-office." The excitement is building, and it's clear that Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 12' is one of the most anticipated films.

Scheduled for release on March 28, 2025, the poster's dramatic impact and the enthusiastic fan reactions suggest that 'VD 12' is set to be a major hit, generating high expectations for its debut.