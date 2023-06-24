topStoriesenglish2626374
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIJAY VARMA

Vijay Varma Wraps Kyrgyzstan Schedule, Fans Tease Him About Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay recently took to his Instagram to share the pictures and a video from the schedule wrap-up. The actor can be seen against the vast expanse of the picturesque landscape.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:58 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Vijay Varma Wraps Kyrgyzstan Schedule, Fans Tease Him About Tamannaah Bhatia

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen sharing the screen with his friend Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2', has wrapped up the Kyrgyzstan schedule of his upcoming film. The details with regard to the film are currently under wraps.

Vijay recently took to his Instagram to share the pictures and a video from the schedule wrap-up. The actor can be seen against the vast expanse of the picturesque landscape.

He wrote in the caption: "Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

However, the fans flocked to the comments section and flooded his post with comments about Tamannaah. "Yahan ghumne ki to meri bhi tamannaah hai," read a comment. "To all the people looking for Tamannaah comment," added another. "Me waiting for Tamannaah's comment," added another. Inputs from another user, "Bass aise ghumne ki tammanna hai."

Earlier, during an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah had said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."

Meanwhile, 'Lust Stories 2' is set to stream on Netflix from June 29.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'