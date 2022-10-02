'Vikam Vedha' shows minor growth, earns THIS much on day 2

New Delhi: The film 'Vikram Vedha' has been released in theatres across the country and has opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. However, it has not been able to convert those praises into numbers as the film has not shown the kind of growth at the box office that was expected of it.

The film, which opened to shockingly low numbers on its opening day, showed some improvement on the second day and managed to earn 12.51 crore, taking its total to 23.09 crores in two days.

Trade anyalyst, Taran Adarsh, took to his social media account to share the numbers done by the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer. While sharing the post, he wrote, "#VikramVedha remains low on Day 2... Biz did improve, but the jump is missing... The 2-day total is underwhelming... All eyes on Day 3 [#GandhiJayanti]... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr. Total: ₹ 23.09 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by the trade analyst:

The film 'Vikram Vedha' has been helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film was released on the 30th of September.