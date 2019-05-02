close

Sidharth Malhotra

Vikram Batra biopic starring Sidharth Malhotra officially titled 'Shershaah'

A Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra has been officially titled "Shershaah", the film`s lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has confirmed.

Mumbai: A Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra has been officially titled "Shershaah", the film`s lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has confirmed.

"Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled `Shershaah`! Shooting begins soon," Sidharth tweeted.

Actress Kiara Advani, who features in the film too, tweeted: "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can`t wait for `Shershaah` shoot to begin soon."

The movie, backed by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions, will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

"Vikram Batra`s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character," Sidharth had said earlier.

The Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India`s highest war-time gallantry award.

