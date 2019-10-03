close

Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt reveals inspiration behind 'Ghost'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror film, this time with "Ghost". He says it is inspired by the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson which is also infamously known as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror film, this time with "Ghost". He says it is inspired by the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson which is also infamously known as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case.

"I've always looked for stories that are interesting and different. I came across this case where a person was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for killing his landlord in the US in 1981. Later, he pleaded not guilty saying the devil made him do it. That is something that caught my attention," Bhatt said.

"It was something unusual and not heard before. Never in the history of law and order had anybody heard something like this which is why I decided to work on a story inspired by this event. We have put in a lot of effort and research to create a proper backstory for 'Ghost'. It will surely bring fiction and reality together," he added.

"Ghost", featuring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava, is the story of a politician who is tried in the court for murdering his wife. He claims that the murder was not committed by him but it was done by a spirit.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release in cinemas on October 18.

