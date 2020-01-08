हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Vikram Bhatt unveils first look poster of 'Hacked' starring Hina Khan

The makers have unveiled the first look poster of 'Hacked' online.

Vikram Bhatt unveils first look poster of &#039;Hacked&#039; starring Hina Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of his next thriller 'Hacked'. Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss 11' Hina Khan will be making her big screen debut with the movie. 

The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie online. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. Vikram Bhatt’s next film... First look poster of #Hacked... Stars #HinaKhan, #RohanShah, #MohitMalhotra and #SidMakkar... Produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt... 7 Feb 2020 release... Zee Studios presentation.

'Hacked' stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. 

The project is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt and will release on February 7, 2020. 

Hina will be seen in a glamourous avatar in this gritty thriller. 

Besides 'Hacked', Hina Khan has a digital project titled 'Damaged 2' with Adhyayan Suman in the pipeline and also an international venture in her kitty. 

So, are you excited to watch her on the big screens?

Hina Khan, hacked, hacked first look, Vikram Bhatt
