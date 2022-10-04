New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is finally released in the theatres and is garnering a lot of love from the audience and the critics. Be it its amazing story or the dashing rage of its cast, the film has come with plenty of reasons for the audience to rush to the theatres. Released on September 30, the film has collected Rs 5.39 crore on its 4th day and is constantly recording growing numbers at the box office all across the nation.

Vikram Vedha has been one of the most awaited films of the season. As the film has been floating high on expectations, it has successfully registered a constant growth at the box office from day one of its release. The film registered exponential growth on its second day with approx 200% growth in multiple cities from Jodhpur, Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Having seen the 4th-day box office collection of the film, it has successfully collected 5.39 Cr. net all across the nation.

Moreover, the film also collected Rs 65 crore worldwide on its first weekend. With the film rising at its box office number every day, it would be exciting to see what new records it will set in the coming week.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.