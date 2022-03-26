Vikram Vedha: Check out Hrithik Roshan's menacing avatar in full-grown hair and beard

NEW DELHI: Everything Hrithik Roshan does, he does in style! Earlier this year the superstar revealed his kurta and aviator look in the highly anticipated 'Vikram Vedha' and drove the internet into a frenzy.

Taking on the role of 'Vedha' in the action-thriller, Hrithik has been working on his new look for the film and audiences caught a glimpse of his grown out hair and beard as he posted images on his social media platform earlier today.

The superstar has been bringing sexy back with his new dishevelled look, one that only he can pull off! Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Vikram Vedha' is very different from what he’s done in the past.

The Indian 'Greek God' as the star is often referred to has over the years experimented with his looks; all part of his process of getting under the skin of his many memorable characters.

The Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, 'Vikram Vedha' stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, with Radhika Apte also playing an important character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director`s hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

'Vikram Vedha' will mark the actor's return as a cop after the massive success of 'Sacred Games', in which he played Sartaj Singh, a beaten-down cop with a second chance to prove himself.

A few days back, Hrithik introduced Saif's 'Vikram Vedha' character on social media. He shared a picture of the actor from the sets of the film and wrote: 'Vikram'.

In the image, Saif looks dapper in a classic combination of a plain white T-Shirt with blue jeans. Saif's macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film has fans swooning over the actor.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

