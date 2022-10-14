NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIKRAM VEDHA

Vikram Vedha collections: Hrithik and Saif starrer struggles at the box office, earns 15.31 crore in the second week

'Vikram Vedha' stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil hit film of the same name.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vikram Vedha had a poor second week
  • The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles
  • The film has been directed by Pushkar and Gayathri

Vikram Vedha collections: Hrithik and Saif starrer struggles at the box office, earns 15.31 crore in the second week

New Delhi: Vikram Vedha, which opened in cinemas with high expectations and also received positive reviews from the critics, has failed to create magic at the box office.

The film's poor showing in the second week means it will struggle to reach even 80 crores in India. The film, in its second week, managed to collect just 15.31 crore at the ticket window, taking its total collections to 73.87 crore, and with new films being released every Friday, the road ahead won't change much in terms of numbers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the numbers done by the film. While sharing it he wrote, "#VikramVedha [Week 2] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.94 cr, Sun 3.96 cr, Mon 1.47 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.03 cr, Thu 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 73.87 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by the critic:

'Vikram Vedha' stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and has been directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. The film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil hit film of the same name.

The movie was released on the 30th of September.

Vikram VedhaVikram Vedha box officeHrithik RoshanSaif Ali KhanVikram Vedha collections

