Vikram Vedha continues its good run at the Box office, earns THIS much on day 5

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is an official remake of 2017 hit tamil film of the same name.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has been released in theaters, and the film, which opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, has also received a lot of love from the audience at the box office. The film, on its fifth day, has managed to collect 5.77 crore at the ticket window, maintaining its steady growth.

After its trailer and the songs, the audience has been eagerly waiting for Vikram Vedha to hit the theaters. Having been released on the 30th of September, the film is constantly spreading its charm to the audience and the box office. 

Here is the tweet by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh showing the numbers done by the film:

The film's popularity was evident on the second day, when it increased by approximately 200% in cities ranging from Jodhpur to Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Moreover, while the film collected 5.39 Cr. net all across the nation on its 4th day, the pan-India 5th day collection saw a jump to 5.77 Cr. nett

With 65 Cr. worldwide, the movie's opening weekend take was very impressive as well.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios, and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

