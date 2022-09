Vikram Vedha: Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri talk about modern-day adaptation of Vikram-Betaal

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ is gearing up for its release and fans are waiting for the film to be released in theatres. The latest released trailer of the film was loved by all for its intriguing storyline, Hrithik’s powerful screen presence, and Saif’s super cop avatar. The moviegoers are now eager to watch the modern-day adaptation of Vikramaditya & Betaal tales redefined by Saif and Hrithik as ‘Vikram Vedha’.

Talking about their directorial, Pushkar & Gayathri said, "The core of Vikram Vedha's story is inspired by the famous folklore of 'Vikram Betaal'. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had. The treatment of the film draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face-off, they are at a crossroad of a puzzling situation. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of our film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha."

Adding further, they said, "In the film, Vikram & Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop."

About the film

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.