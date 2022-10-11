Vikram Vedha disappoints after second weekend, earns JUST Rs 10 crores!

New Delhi: 'Vikram Vedha' had a bad second weekend at the box office and didn't show much growth on Sunday. It has been close to two weeks since the film released, and with new films releasing every Friday, the numbers will fall even more in the coming days.

According to the Box Office India report, the film during its second weekend managed to earn 10.75 crore nett at the box office, taking its total to under 70 crores in ten days.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is an official adaptation of the superhit 2017 hit film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

The film, which opened to positive reviews from both the audience and critics alike, clashed with Mani Rantnam's magnum opus 'PS-1' and that could be one of the factors for lower numbers for the film, but directors of the film Pushkar and Gayathri, in a recent interview, dismissed the idea that the film's box office numbers suffered due to its clash with PS-1.

Vikram Vedha was released on the 30th of September.