New Delhi: The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ recently dropped the teaser of the much-anticipated film and received a positive response. Inching close to their release day, the team of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have planned to treat fans across India with a trailer preview event.

It is a first of its kind fan event, where the well-wishers of Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan from across 7 Indian cities will be shown the trailer preview a day before its worldwide digital showcase.

Spokesperson for the film shares, "The trailer of Vikram Vedha is set to launch on September 8th 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7th, a day prior to the digital launch."

Adding further, the spokesperson said, "We wanted to hold these previews for fans who have waited patiently for the release of Vikram Vedha, while showering utmost love for the first look, teaser and posters of the film. It was a unanimous decision by the team to showcase the trailer of ‘Vikram Vedha’ to fans, before the world. We will be making arrangements across cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai."

Calling all the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fans!



Strike the #VikramVedhaPose, share your pictures using the same hashtag, mention the name of your city & stand a chance to preview the #VikramVedhaTrailer on the big screen before the whole world on 7th September! pic.twitter.com/Fuj9GmaGlq — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) September 5, 2022

Ever since the first look of Hrithik Roshan dropped in January 2022, fans of the actor cannot keep calm to witness him in the role of Vedha. The first look, followed by the teaser, has left his fans to celebrate the 'Hrithik Mania'.

Saif as Vikram is seen as a righteous cop in the early glimpses from the film which has left moviegoers excited to witness him in an intense action avatar. Moreover, the trailer preview event has increased the excitement of the fans as they will be seeing the trailer before its actual launch.

About the film

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. It is all set to hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.