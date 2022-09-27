Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan teaches ‘Alcoholia’ hook steps to Saif Ali Khan in the most fun way! Watch

New Delhi: Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been making a lot of buzz for a while as the film is getting close to its release date. It is a very special one for Hrithik as it marks his 25th film. While the team has recently reached Delhi for the promotions of the film, the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were captured having a dance together on the much-loved 'Alcoholia' song.

The audience were quite amazed to see both the actors together in Delhi as they reached there for the promotion of the film. Fans seemed to enjoy their company while Hrithik was seen teaching Saif some hook steps of the song. Hrithik shared a video on his social media in which the real Vedha aka Hrithik and Vikram aka Saif can be seen grooving to the 'Alcoholia' song. The actor wrote the caption, “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step, teaching Vikram all wrong.”

Watch the video here -

Fans of the actors could not keep calm seeing the video and started showering their love in the comments section through fire and heart emojis. “I wish u will be my Dance Teacher,” commented one user. ‘Wow,’ added another user.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name and is all set to hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.