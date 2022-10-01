'Vikram Vedha' opens to a low start, earns THIS much on opening day

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan`s action thriller film `Vikram Vedha` minted Rs 10.58 crore in India on its opening day.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a post, which he captioned, "#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri Rs 10.58 cr. #India biz. #VikramVedha *circuit-wise* analysis... Day 1... #Mumbai [3.19 cr] and #DelhiUP [2.20 cr] have not performed to the optimum."

Here is the tweet shared by Taran Adarsh:

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. `Vikram Vedha` is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of `Vikram Vedha` is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, apart from `Vikram Vedha`, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film `Fighter` alongside Deepika Padukone. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film `Adipurush` alongside south actor Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon.