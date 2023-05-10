topStoriesenglish2605760
Vikram Vedha OTT Release: Check Out When & Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Action Thriller

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is all set for its OTT release on May 12 on Jio Cinema.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:26 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' is all set to start its journey in the OTT world. Taking to Instagram story, Hrithik treated fans to Vikram Vedha's OTT announcement. Sharing the clip of the film, he wrote, “Finally!!! It's HERE!! Releasing on May 12, 2023, exclusively on Jio cinema.” 

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also stars Radhika Apte in the lead role. 'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. 

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. 

Meanwhile, apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in 'War 2'. Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. Jr NTR is the latest addition to the cast. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding it.  

