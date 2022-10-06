Vikram Vedha sees a big jump at the box office, earns 7.21 cr on day 6

New Delhi: 'Vikram Vedha' was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and now that it has been released, it has been receiving much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

The love has also transferred to the box office and the film, on its sixth day, saw a big jump and managed to collect 7.21 crore, taking its India total to 55.31 crore.

Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade anaylst shared the numbers done by the film on his social media account which he captioned,"#VikramVedha sees a turnaround on Day 6, #Dussehra holiday helps biz grow [24.96%]... #Mumbai [₹ 16 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 11.50 cr] contribute 50% of all-India biz... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. #India biz.".

Here is the post shared by the critic:

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil hit film of the same name, which starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.