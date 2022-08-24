NewsEntertainmentMovies
Vikram Vedha Hindi remake stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead parts. It has been helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the duo who directed the original Tamil version as well.

Vikram Vedha teaser trends online, fans REACT to Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan vs Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi comparison!

New Delhi: The long-awaited teaser of Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' Bollywood version is out and it has left everyone talking about it. Ever since it has been released online, it has taken social media is abuzz with comparisons of the Hindi remake with its original 2017 Tamil film by the same name. It starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. 

With the release of its mind-blowing teaser, the audience finally got a sneak peek into the world of Vikram Vedha. Fans are loving the teaser and have reacted to the comparisons between the Hindi remake vs Tamil Original. Hrithik Roshan's look and gangster avatar is being hailed by fans. 

Moreover, with Saif Ali Khan's cool cop personality and goosebumps-worthy BGM, the teaser has brought a bundle of reasons for the masses to talk about. While the craze of the teaser is constantly touching new heights, it took over social media and started to trend as #VikramVedhateaser on Twitter. 

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

 

