Vikram Vedha: Viewers to get massive discount at ticket prices from THIS date

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has been having a great run at the box office ever since its release and is registering constant growth in its collections. The film's makers have now chosen to reduce the audience's ticket price by 20% to 30% in an effort to reach as many people as possible.

Vikram Vedha is constantly garnering a lot of love from the masses, which is well reflected in its constant rise at the box office. As the film is attracting a whole lot of crowd to the theaters, the makers have decided to welcome more of them by discounting the ticket price in all cinemas across the nation by 20%-30% from 7th October 2022, Friday.

Moreover, talking about the growth of the film at the box office, the film saw a big jump on day six owing to the Dussehra festivities and managed to collect 7.21 cr at the box office, taking its India total to 55.31 crore.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios, and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment.