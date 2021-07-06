हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey-Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' to release on ZEE5

Kriti shared the poster, too, and wrote the same caption. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh.

Vikrant Massey-Kriti Kharbanda starrer &#039;14 Phere&#039; to release on ZEE5
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The social comedy film "14 Phere" starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda has been announced for an OTT release on July 23.

Vikrant shared a poster of the film on Tuesday on Instagram and wrote: "Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July only on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal."

The poster features the actor along with co-star Kriti, looking at each other. Kriti is seen wearing a Banarasi saree with minimal make-up and only bangles, while Vikrant wears a simple cream kurta.

Kriti shared the poster, too, and wrote the same caption. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vikrant MasseyKriti Kharbanda14 PhereZEE5
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's next

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Union Cabinet reshuffle: What is in PM Modi's mind on Cabinet 2.0?