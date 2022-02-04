Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol-starrer 'Love Hostel' to premiere on Zee5 this month

NEW DELHI: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, ended 2021 on a high with the success of 'Bob Biswas', which was in partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie not only became an instant hit but also crossed 11.2 million + views in a month’s time. Now, ZEE5 and Red Chillies Entertainment are back with an aim to deliver another successful content offering, 'Love Hostel'.



Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, 'Love Hostel' is tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "As we, at ZEE5, constantly strive to bring forth quality and entertaining content for our viewers, we are extremely delighted to share this vision with Red Chillies Entertainment and collaborate on Love Hostel, post the success of Bob Biswas. Love Hostel is an edge-of-the-seat content piece which will keep the viewers hooked and we are excited for its release".

Director, Shanker Raman said, "'Love Hostel' is at its core a 'love on the run' film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content".