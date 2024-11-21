New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report has been making a significant impact across the nation ever since its release. The film sheds light on one of the most crucial chapters of India's history that shocked the nation. After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, now Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report declared tax free in Gujarat.

While it reveals many truths and facts, the film has received an abundance of love from both audiences and critics. This overwhelming support has led to the film gaining unanimous support from major political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and many others.

Furthermore, it has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the film as tax-free in Gujarat, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the film tax free in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined producers Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra for a special screening of the film at Ahmedabad’s City Gold Cinema.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.