THE SABARMATI REPORT

Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Gujarat

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel declared the film tax-free in the state , highlighting its connection to Gujarat's history.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Gujarat (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi:  The Sabarmati Report has been making a significant impact across the nation ever since its release. The film sheds light on one of the most crucial chapters of India's history that shocked the nation. After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana, now Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report declared tax free in Gujarat. 

While it reveals many truths and facts, the film has received an abundance of love from both audiences and critics. This overwhelming support has led to the film gaining unanimous support from major political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and many others.

Furthermore, it has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the film as tax-free in Gujarat, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the film tax free in Rajasthan. 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined producers Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra for a special screening of the film at Ahmedabad’s City Gold Cinema.

The nation has been left in awe since the release of The Sabarmati Report. By uncovering many hidden truths about the Godhra Express incident of 2002, the film has sparked a major conversation across the country. Recognizing the significance of the film, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel declared it tax-free in the state and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the film tax free in the state, enabling it to reach a wider audience and spread awareness about this critical chapter of our history, which has rarely been discussed so extensively. This announcement holds special importance as the film focuses on an incident rooted in Gujarat's history.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.

