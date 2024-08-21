Vikrant Massey To Bring 'Sector 36' To Melbourne After '12th Fail' Triumph

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey continues to dazzle audiences with his remarkable versatility, a fact highlighted by his recent acclaim for the film '12th Fail.' Massey’s powerful performance in the movie garnered widespread praise and earned him the Best Actor Critics award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024.

As he builds on this success, Massey has travelled to Melbourne once more, this time for the premiere of his latest film, 'Sector 36,' at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film has already begun generating significant buzz, further solidifying Massey’s reputation as one of the most dynamic actors in the industry.

The newly released poster for 'Sector 36' presents Massey in a fresh and intriguing light, promising yet another compelling role in his evolving career. The film is set to make its global debut on Netflix on September 13, 2024.

In addition to 'Sector 36,' Massey will soon be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report,' where he stars alongside Raashi Khanna. As Massey continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences, his impressive streak of performances remains a testament to his exceptional talent.