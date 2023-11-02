trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683175
Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail' Achieves Remarkable Box Office Success, Crosses Rs 11 Crore

This motivational film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles, has resonated with viewers nationwide, drawing inspiration from countless true stories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: "12th Fail," a compelling directorial by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has continued to captivate audiences, as it reached a net mid-week of Rs 1.85 crores, contributing to an impressive total collection of Rs 11.7 crores net.

This motivational film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in the lead roles, has resonated with viewers nationwide, drawing inspiration from countless true stories. The heartwarming narrative and stellar performances have garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

The film's content has been widely accepted as well as acclaimed by audiences and critics. This acceptance is testimony to the fact that the audiences are open-heartedly ready to welcome a good content-backed film irrespective of the cast and the budget. The first combination of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey has proven a bonafide success as in 6 days the film has gone past 10 crores and is in no mood to slow down.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 

