New Delhi: Vikrant Massey has earned a prominent nomination for '12th Fail' at the Critics' Choice Awards, while Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' is also in the running. The sixth edition of the awards, set to take place on March 12, announced its nominees on Wednesday.

In the 'feature film nominations' category, Vikrant Massey contends for the Best Actor award alongside stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty. Shahid Kapoor's debut web series 'Farzi' has secured a nomination in the Best Web Series category.

Here is the comprehensive list of nominations:

Feature Film Nominations

Best Film

12th Fail

Dhuin

Fire in the Mountains

Joram

Kaathal - The Core

Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Shesh Pata

Three of Us

Tora's Husband

Best Actor

Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Abhinav Jha for 'Dhuin'

Manoj Bajpayee for 'Joram'

Mammootty for 'Kaathal - The Core'

Prosenjit Chatterjee for 'Shesh Pata'

Best Actress

Vinamrata Rai for 'Fire in the Mountains'

Kalki Koechlin for 'Goldfish'

Jyothika for 'Kaathal - The Core'

Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'

Shahana Goswami for 'Zwigato'

Best Supporting Actor

Ambarish Bhattacharya for 'Ardhangini'

Pankaj Kapur for 'Bheed'

Aditya Rawal for 'Faraaz'

Jaideep Ahlawat for 'Jaane Jaan'

Sudhi Kozhikode for 'Kaathal - The Core'

Best Supporting Actress

Jaya Ahsan for 'Ardhangini'

Deepti Naval for 'Goldfish'

Smita Tambe for 'Joram'

Gunjalamma for 'Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)'

Gargee Roy Chowdhury for 'Shesh Pata'

Best Writing

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, and Vikas Divyakirti for '12th Fail'

Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya, and Abhinav Jha for 'Dhuin'

Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'

P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'

Rima Das for 'Tora's Husband'

Best Director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'

Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'

P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'

Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'

Rima Das for 'Tora's Husband'

Best Editing

Achal Mishra for "Dhuin"

Abhro Banerjee for "Joram"

Ganesh Siva for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Sanyukta Kaza for "Three of Us"

Rima Das for "Tora's Husband"

Best Cinematography

Anand Bansal for "Dhuin"

Piyush Puty for "Joram"

Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for "Koozhangal (Pebbles)"

Theni Eswar for "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam"

Avinash Arun Dhaware for "Three of Us"

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series

Dahaad

Farzi

Jubilee

Kohrra

Trial by Fire

Best Director

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for "Dahaad"

Vikramaditya Motwane for "Jubilee"

Randeep Jha for "Kohrra"

Konkona Sen Sharma for "Lust Stories S2: The Mirror"

Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for "Trial by Fire"

Best Writing

Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, and Sumit Arora for "Dahaad"

Atul Sabharwal for "Jubilee"

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma for "Kohrra"

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani for "Lust Stories S2: The Mirror"

Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio for "Trial by Fire"

Best Actor

Vijay Varma for "Dahaad"

Shahid Kapoor for "Farzi"

Suvinder Vicky for "Kohrra"

Gagan Dev Riar for "Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2"

Kay Kay Menon for "The Railway Men"

Best Actress

Sonakshi Sinha for "Dahaad"

Wamiqa Gabbi for "Jubilee"

Tillotama Shome for "Lust Stories S2: The Mirror"

Karishma Tanna for "Scoop"

Rajshri Deshpande for "Trial by Fire"

Best Supporting Actor

Gulshan Devaiah for "Dahaad"

Vijay Sethupathi for "Farzi"

Sidhant Gupta for "Jubilee"

Barun Sobti for "Kohrra"

Abhay Deol for "Trial by Fire"

Best Supporting Actress

Zoa Morani for "Dahaad"

Aditi Rao Hydari for "Jubilee"

Mona Singh for "Kaala Paani"

Amruta Subhash for "Lust Stories S2: The Mirror"

Nimrat Kaur for "School of Lies"

Short Film Nominations

Best Short Film

Cabbage

Giddh (The Scavenger)

Next, Please

Nocturnal Burger

Scenes from a Pandemic

Best Director

Disha Bhardwaj for "Chupi Roh (Stay Quiet)"

Manish Saini for "Giddh (The Scavenger)"

Rishav Kapoor for "Next, Please"

Reema Maya for "Nocturnal Burger"

Tanmaya Shekhar for "Scenes from a Pandemic"

Best Actor

Sabyasachi Chakraborty for "Cabbage"

Sanjay Mishra for "Giddh" (The Scavenger)

Dibyendu Bhattacharya for "Ghuspaith Between Borders" (Infiltration Between Borders)

Deepak Rai Panaje for "Sura" (Deity)

Denzil Smith for "White Ant"

Best Actress

Moon Moon Sen for "Cabbage"

Shreya Dhanwanthary for "Next, Please"

Millo Sunka for "Nocturnal Burger"

Molshri for "Scenes From a Pandemic"

Anita Date for "Shurpankha"

Best Writing

Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for "Giddh" (The Scavenger)

Chaitanya Tamhane for "Next, Please"

Reema Maya for "Nocturnal Burger"

Tanmaya Shekhar for "Scenes From a Pandemic"

Shalini Adnani for "White Ant"

Best Cinematography