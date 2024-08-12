New Delhi: After his compelling portrayal of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey has captured audiences with his on-screen versatility. The film achieved a global box office total of Rs. 69 crores. Now, Vikrant has delighted fans by unveiling the poster and release date for his next film, ‘Sector 36’.

The freshly unveiled poster of ‘Sector 36’ has ignited a wave of excitement and curiosity among fans and netizens alike. The dramatic transformation showcased in the poster has left many struggling to recognize the actor, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

One enthusiastic fan expressed their excitement, writing, “One more treat @vikrantmassey.” Another fan, intrigued by the drastic change, posted, “Ye Vikrant jaisa to lag nahi raha?” while a similar comment read, “Ye Vikrant Massey Hai?”

In a testament to Massey’s dedicated fan base, one admirer declared, “@vikrantmassey will watch it definitely for him.”

Others echoed their anticipation, with one fan commenting, “Loving how this poster looks. Cannot wait to see Vikrant in this all-new avatar after Manoj Kumar Sharma.”

Another added, “#VikrantMassey is back and with a bang yet another different character by the ‘12th Fail’ actor.”

The poster has even led to playful confusion, with one fan quipping, “Manoj Kumar Sharma is that you? Really couldn't recognize Vikrant.”

As Vikrant Massey gears up for his role as Rishu in the highly awaited sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ the buzz surrounding ‘Sector 36’ only intensifies. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Massey’s new look translates into his performance on screen.

In addition to ‘Sector 36’, Vikrant will also be seen in the forthcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, further showcasing his range and dedication as an actor.