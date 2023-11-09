trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686241
NewsEntertainmentMovies
12TH FAIL

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Pens Moving Note For Real-Life Hero IPS Manoj Sharma

Actor Vikrant Massey shared a heartwarming note for Real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Pens Moving Note For Real-Life Hero IPS Manoj Sharma Source: Instagram

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest blockbuster release '12th Fail' has not only resonated with audiences, leaving an indelible mark of inspiration, but it has also stirred the emotions of its leading star, Vikrant Massey. The film's powerful message was successfully conveyed to viewers despite its intention to uplift and motivate.

Vikrant Massey's portrayal of real-life hero Manoj Kumar Sharma is a standout in the film. Massey, who played Sharma's character admirably, took to social media to express his gratitude. Massey referred to Manoj Kumar Sharma as his role model in a heartfelt post, demonstrating the profound impact the real-life inspiration had on the actor during the filmmaking process.

He wrote, "Sir, You are my hero. You are my idol. I was fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray the character of a simple and noble person like you on screen."

He also added, "I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life. I love you. And always will."

As '12th Fail' continues to garner praise for its motivational storyline and stellar performances, Vikrant Massey's acknowledgment of Manoj Kumar Sharma adds a personal touch, emphasizing the transformative power of cinema.

'12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment