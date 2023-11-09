12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Pens Moving Note For Real-Life Hero IPS Manoj Sharma

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest blockbuster release '12th Fail' has not only resonated with audiences, leaving an indelible mark of inspiration, but it has also stirred the emotions of its leading star, Vikrant Massey. The film's powerful message was successfully conveyed to viewers despite its intention to uplift and motivate.

Vikrant Massey's portrayal of real-life hero Manoj Kumar Sharma is a standout in the film. Massey, who played Sharma's character admirably, took to social media to express his gratitude. Massey referred to Manoj Kumar Sharma as his role model in a heartfelt post, demonstrating the profound impact the real-life inspiration had on the actor during the filmmaking process.

He wrote, "Sir, You are my hero. You are my idol. I was fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray the character of a simple and noble person like you on screen."

He also added, "I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life. I love you. And always will."

As '12th Fail' continues to garner praise for its motivational storyline and stellar performances, Vikrant Massey's acknowledgment of Manoj Kumar Sharma adds a personal touch, emphasizing the transformative power of cinema.

'12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.