New Delhi: After the stupendous success of 'The Kerala Story', filmmaker Vipul Shah announced his next project titled 'Bastar:The Naxal Story'. Starring Adah Sharma, the film once again deals with a sensitive subject that is gripping and important at the same time.

In the recent past reports of Vipul Shah getting threats started doing the rounds. Sources reveal that Vipul's security has now been upgraded. After the success of 'The Kerala Story', Vipul who is the producer and director of the film started getting threats that comprised his well-being. As a result, his personal security has been re-aligned keeping in mind the new challenges.



BASTAR: THE NAXAL STORY



'Bastar: The Naxal Story' stars Adah Sharma in the lead role and deals with a very sensitive subject, which is why the cast and crew are shooting under special circumstances.

This is not the first time that Vipul Shah has encountered security threats due to his choice of cinematic themes. The filmmaker recently faced a similar situation while working on his last blockbuster hit, 'The Kerala Story', which tackled another sensitive subject. 'The Kerala Story' was believed to be inspired by real story of how innocent non-Muslim girls were recruited for the Islamic State.

The director-producer's unwavering commitment to storytelling that highlights critical societal issues has sometimes brought him into the spotlight and exposed him to security risks.

The shooting of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' kickstarted on October 20, 2023. The shooting mahurat event saw the presence of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma. Just after the puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location.

'Bastar: The Naxal Story' will be released on April 5, 2024.