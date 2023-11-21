NEW DELHI: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' has won accolades and emerged as a box office blockbuster. The film that dealt with the sensitive subject of forceful religious conversion now adds a new feather to its already eclectic cap.

'The Kerala Story' is scheduled to make its debut at the grand screen at the 54th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2023 in Goa. TKS will be screened on November 27 at 4:30 PM at INOX Screen-II in Goa. The film joins the ranks of several prestigious international titles from around the world that will be screened at IFFI 2023.

'The Kerala Story' is a gripping drama that delves into the intricate lives and culture of Kerala. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film promises to take audiences on a compelling journey of three women from the southern state of Kerala who are lured into joining the Islamic State (IS) group after being converted.

While the film came along with an immensely compelling narrative, it also became the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. With the film Vipul Amrutlal Shah gave a cinematic gem to the audience that touched the hearts of millions. The film grossed Rs 288.04 crores in India and Rs 15.64 crores overseas for a worldwide gross collection of Rs 303.97 crore.