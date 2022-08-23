NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's latest film 'Shamshera' was one of the most awaited projects of Bollywood. The Yash Raj Films' project, which was produced on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores, failed to garner footfall at cinema halls and has been declared a dud at the Box Office. The overall collections of the film gave a blow to the makers as it failed to touch even half of the budget the film was made at, thus encurring a huge loss to them.

Meanwhile, the film is once again trending on the internet after netizens spotted a bizarre scene in one of the action sequences. In one of the climax sequences, while Ranbir Kapoor was busy battling it out with Sanjay Dutt, his lady love Vaani Kapoor was seen engaging in a sword fight. Vaani was seen holding a baby covered in a grey cloth in her arms while she kills an officer with a sword. However, it looks like while the film was being shot, the team didn't pay much attention to the baby in her arm as they didn't bother to even buy a doll to represent him.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed how that Vaani was not holding anything but just a piece of cloth in her hand.

A user wrote: "Uff that's a massive goofup for a 150 cr movie."

Another tweeted: "Let's just assume that there is a baby."

One tweet read: "Seriously.. atleast show a real baby.. a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible.. its a doll"

'Shamshera' is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame. The period movie features 'Ranbir Kapoor' in a double role for the first time in his career. Released on July 22, the film failed to impress the audience and the critics. The film story has unimpressed both the critics as well as the audience. Moreover, it was Ranbir's comeback to the big screen after a gap of four years after his last release 'Sanju'. However, the shocking first-day opening of the film in theatres and subsquent decline in numbers on following days clearly indicated that people are not interested to watch the film.

'Shamsher' marks Ranbir Kapoor's 7th flop film in his career.