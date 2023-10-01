Viral Video: Pulkit Samrat Drops BTS From 'Fukrey 3' Poster Shoot

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat on Sunday morning shared a BTS video from the ‘Fukrey 3’ poster shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared the video which he captioned, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi.. mazaa bhi bohot hai when you have these fab people to work with! Dream Team #Fukrey3.”

In the video, he could be seen talking to his co-actor Manjot Singh. ‘Fukrey 3’ was released on September 28 and received positive reviews from the fans.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

On Saturday the film minted Rs 11.67 crore which took the films total 3 day collection to Rs 28.30 crore.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun - Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.