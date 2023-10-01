trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669289
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PULKIT SAMRAT

Viral Video: Pulkit Samrat Drops BTS From 'Fukrey 3' Poster Shoot

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared the video which he captioned, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi.. mazaa bhi bohot hai when you have these fab people to work with! Dream Team #Fukrey3.”

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 11:33 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Pulkit Samrat Drops BTS From 'Fukrey 3' Poster Shoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat on Sunday morning shared a BTS video from the ‘Fukrey 3’ poster shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared the video which he captioned, “A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi.. mazaa bhi bohot hai when you have these fab people to work with! Dream Team #Fukrey3.”

In the video, he could be seen talking to his co-actor Manjot Singh. ‘Fukrey 3’ was released on September 28 and received positive reviews from the fans.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

On Saturday the film minted Rs 11.67 crore which took the films total 3 day collection to Rs 28.30 crore.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun - Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train