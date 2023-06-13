Viral Video: The Remix Of Iconic Duo Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Song Will Make You Groove - Watch

New Delhi: The most iconic duo of Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, whenever the two are seen together, it's like a festival for their fans. The two actors are close friends and treat each other's families like their own. Both had an ugly spat but they overcame it and are friends again and this was pretty clear when SRK visited Bigg Boss set where Salman was the host. They were also seen hugging it out at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party, that is where the rift ended.

Now, a video is going viral on social media where their fans have edited their songs and made a remix and it has taken over the internet. A fan page of Shah Rukh has combined the videos of SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Salman's Swag Se Swagat and it is fire!

Watch the video here:

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "Tiger vs pathan is fire," another one commented, "Best two legends in one frame" "What a cool mix pathan and tiger," added a third one.

On the work front, after opening big with 'Pathaan' this year, Shah Rukh Khan has another big release lined up with Atlee's 'Jawan.' SRK will feature alongside actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in the action film, which will hit theatres on September 7, 2023. Apart from this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and will be most likely seen in a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3.'

On the other hand, Salman was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor will be now seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2. He also has 'Tiger 3,' that has booked Diwali this year alongside Katrina Kaif.