Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Delhi Files' - The Bengal Chapter Release Date

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his brand of cinema including The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War among others has now announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'The Delhi Files'.

The National Award-winning filmmaker has once again joined forces with producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for his pivotal role in producing The Kashmir Files, which received widespread acclaim and box-office success. Agarwal, through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has produced the National Award-Winning film Karthikeya 2 and critically acclaimed Goodachari, dedicated to producing films that explore important historical narratives.

After much anticipation, the filmmaker has finally announced the release date of the much-awaited The Delhi Files, which will be made in two parts. He revealed that The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter will be released on 15th August 2025.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared an intriguing poster of The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter while announcing the release date. He captioned it:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025.

After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.

#RightToLife

Vivek Agnihotri travelled from Kerala, Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film as part of his extensive research for the movie.

The Delhi files will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, will release worldwide on August 15, 2025.